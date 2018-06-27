बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
कहीं रात को बैन टॉयलेट जाना तो कहीं हंसने पर जुर्माना, ये हैं दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब कानून
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Jun 2018 07:27 PM IST
दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब कानूनों के बारे में जानकर कई बार हम हैरत में पड़ जाते हैं लेकिन जिनकी बात आज हम करने वाले हैं उनके बारे में आपने पहले नहीं सुना होगा। ये कानून आपके लिए अजीब साबित हो सकते हैं लेकिन इन्हें भी कई देशों में फॉलो किया जाता है। दरअसल, हर देश के लोगों की अपनी अलग-अलग जरूरतें होता हैं। इसी हिसाब से इन देशों में कानून भी बनाएं जाते हैं। जिनका पालन करना हर नागरिक का कर्तव्य होता है। जो लोग इन कानूनों को नहीं मानते उनको सख्त सजा भी दी जाती है। सुनकर शाॉकिंग लगा न? जी हां, आगे और भी तगड़े झटके लगने वाले हैं जब जानेंगे इन अजीबोगरीब कानूनों के बारे में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5b3364734f1c1bf26e8ba45d","slug":"know-about-the-weird-laws-of-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.