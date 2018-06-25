शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   World of Wonders ›   This man broke the mountain and made a canal in just three years

3 साल तक पहाड़ तोड़कर इस बुजुर्ग ने बना डाली नहर, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Jun 2018 03:23 PM IST
farmer
1 of 5
आज हम आपको एक ऐसे शख्स की सच्ची कहानी से रूबरू कराएंगे जिसने 3 साल तक एक विशाल पहाड़ तोड़कर नहर बना डाली। इसके पीछे की वजह जानकर आप भी चौंक जाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। “FamilyShaadi by Shaadi.com”
आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
odisha bhubaneswar mountains water

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

silence

भूलकर भी इस देश में किसी को देखकर मत हंसना, अगर बातचीत की तो पड़ सकते हैं लेने के देने

23 जून 2018

senegal team fans
World of Wonders

जीत की खुशी में इस फुटबॉल टीम के फैंस ने वो कर दिखाया जो प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का मिशन है

21 जून 2018

Rare 700-kg sawfish chokes to death off Maharashtra beach
World of Wonders

समुद्र से मिला रहस्यमयी जीव, देखकर मछुआरों की निकल गई चीख

15 जून 2018

this country has most beautiful women in the world
World of Wonders

इस देश की महिलाएं होती हैं सबसे खूबसूरत, तस्वीरे देख हो जाएंगे कायल

7 जून 2018

demo
World of Wonders

गर्मियों की छुट्टियां विदेश में मनाइए, देखिए ऐसे 56 देशों की लिस्ट, जहां नहीं लगता वीजा

17 जून 2018

Twin Brothers
World of Wonders

गजब संयोग! एक ही दिन जन्मे, एक ही क्लास में पढ़े, 12वीं के अंक देख बोल उठे लोग ,'ये कैसे हो गया'

22 मई 2018

More in World of Wonders

डेमो
World of Wonders

संबंध बनाने के बाद आशिकों को जिंदा जला देती थी ये रानी, बड़ी खौफनाक है इसकी कहानी

30 मई 2018

प्रकृति
World of Wonders

भारत में इन 10 जगहों पर होता है जन्नत का एहसास, मौका मिलते ही एक बार देखने जरूर जाएं

22 मई 2018

kolkata prostitutuion
World of Wonders

चंद रुपयों की खातिर वेश्या बनने को मजबूर हैं यहां की लड़कियां, देखिए कैसे बीत रही इनकी जिंदगी?

8 जून 2018

know interesting facts about Himba Tribe Women In Namibia of Africa
World of Wonders

दुनिया में ऐसी जगह, जहां पूरी जिंदगी में सिर्फ एक बार नहाती हैं महिलाएं, ऐसे रखती हैं खुद को फ्रेश

9 जून 2018

kasauli
World of Wonders

देश का ये छोटा-सा शहर खूबसूरती में नहीं किसी जन्नत से कम, स्विटजरलैंड भी फीका पड़ जाए

22 मई 2018

Single mum dies after fulfilling last wish
World of Wonders

मां ने आखिरी सांस भी कर दी अपने बच्चों के नाम, छोड़ गई इतनी दौलत

24 मई 2018

sahara desert
World of Wonders

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रेगिस्तान में छिपे हैं ये 5 रहस्य, राज खुले तो ब्रह्मांड में आ सकता है भूचाल

24 मई 2018

Taj Mahal
World of Wonders

दुनिया में एक नहीं दो-दो हैं ताजमहल, हूबहू कॉपी बनाने के पीछे का कारण चौंकाने वाला

1 जून 2018

clock

ये है 4000 साल पुरानी घड़ी, समय के साथ बता देती है भविष्य में क्या होने वाला है

15 जून 2018

japan melon
World of Wonders

देखिए इस देश में महंगाई का लेवल, लग्जरी गाड़ी की कीमत में दो खरबूजे केवल

29 मई 2018

Darren Ferguson
World of Wonders

रहस्यमयी ढंग से इस शख्स के शरीर से गायब हो जाता है ये खास अंग, 37 सालों से जारी है सिलसिला

20 मई 2018

amazon
World of Wonders

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जंगल, 9 देशों की सीमाओं से लगता है क्षेत्र, दिन में भी रहता है अंधेरा

9 जून 2018

weird news
World of Wonders

70 साल के इस बुड्ढे के आगे दुनिया हुई नतमस्तक, कारनामा जान हिल जाएंगे जवान

26 मई 2018

expenesive property
World of Wonders

यहां एक जोड़ी जूते रखने जितनी जगह की कीमत है इतनी, सुनकर कलेजा हिल जाएगा

1 जून 2018

Beer Bottle Temple
World of Wonders

शराब के शौकीनों के लिए जन्नत है यह मंदिर, बीयर की बोतल से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

24 मई 2018

worlds expensive buquet
World of Wonders

गर्लफ्रेंड को खुश करने के लिए बनवाया 35 लाख का गुलदस्ता, गौर से देखें तस्वीर में छिपा है गहरा राज

26 मई 2018

farmer
man built canal
farmer
villagers
farmer

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.