बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
तैरकर ऑफिस जाता है ये शख्स, वजह जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 11:59 AM IST
ज्यादातर लोग बस, ट्रेन, कार से ऑफिस जाते हैं, वहीं ये आदमी अनोखा रास्ता अपनाता है। यकीन मानिए ये शख्स नदी तैरकर ऑफिस जाता है। ऐस करने में इस शख्स को बड़ा मजा आता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a5307d24f1c1b37198b589c","slug":"german-man-swims-in-river-to-reach-office-on-time-every-day-avoid-heavy-traffic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.