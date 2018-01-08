बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ठंड के सामने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े फाल ने टेके घुटने, -23 डिग्री तापमान में देखो कैसा हुआ हाल
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 03:24 PM IST
ठंड के सितम के आगे जहां आम-जनमानस का बुरा हाल है, वहीं दुनिया के सबसे विशाल वाटर फाल का भी इससे भी बुरा हाल है। इसकी कहानी आपको ये तस्वीरें बयां कर सकती हैं...
