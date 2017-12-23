बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मां ने आखिरी सांस भी कर दी अपने बच्चों के नाम, छोड़ गई इतनी दौलत
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 02:44 PM IST
इस जगत में केवल मां ही एक ऐसी है जिसके साथ कोई स्वार्थ नहीं जुड़ा होता। वह बहुत ही निर्मल व निःस्वार्थ भाव से अपने बच्चे का ध्यान रखती है। यदि बेटा मां की कोई इच्छा पूरी न कर सका हो तो उस पर रूठती भी नहीं। वह मरते दम तक अपने बच्चों के लिए अपना जीवन न्यौछावर कर देती है। मां की ममता की मिसाल पेश करने वाला ऐसा ही एक मर्मिक मामला सामने आया है। इसे पढ़कर आपकी आंखे भर आएंगी...
