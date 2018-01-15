बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5c864e4f1c1b5f268b4827","slug":"a-village-where-every-poor-person-becomes-rich","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
गरीबी का रामबाण इलाज भारत के इस गांव के पास, तभी चीन की इस पर बुरी नजर
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 04:32 PM IST
आजादी के बाद से कितनी सरकारें आई और गई लेकिन आज तक कोई भी गरीबी को जड़ से नहीं मिटा पाई। उधर अपने ही देश में एक ऐसा गांव होने का दावा किया जा रहा है जो गरीबी का रामबाण इलाज कर सकता है। कहते हैं कि लंबे समय से चीन भी इस गांव पर डोरे डाल रहा है। दरअसल, ये गांव ही इतना अद्भुत।
कहते हैं कि इस गांव के बारे में जिसे पता चला वह वहां गया और फिर अमीर बन गया। उत्तराखंड से लगी चीन की सीमा पर स्थित इस गांव के बारे में ऐसी मान्यता है कि जो भी यहां आता है उसकी गरीबी दूर हो जाती है। यहीं नहीं इस गांव को श्रापमुक्त जगह का दर्जा प्राप्त है। इसलिए ऐसी मान्यता है कि व्यक्ति के यहां एक बार आने पर वह सभी पापों से मुक्त हो जाता है।
