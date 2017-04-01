शहर चुनें

तस्वीरों में छिपी है एक अनोखी लड़की, जरा ढूंढ के दिखाएं

Mon, 18 Jun 2018 07:12 PM IST
A Swiss artist has spent a lot of time trying to blend bodies
1 of 9
स्विस के एक कलाकार ने एक लड़की की ऐसी प्राकृतिक तस्वीरें लीं हैं जिन्हें ढूंढ़ पाना तो दूर देख पाना भी मुश्किल है। उस कलाकार ने पहले तमाम तरह की प्राकृतिक चीजों से लड़की के शरीर को 8 घंटे तक पेंट किया फिर उस लड़की की तस्वीरें लीं जो सेशल मीडिया पर छा गई हैं। उस कलाकार का नाम है 'फिलिप्पो लोको'।  47 साल के उस युवक की पेंटिंग्स देखकर आपकी आंखें चकाचौंध हो जाएंगी। 
swiss artist blend bodies naked women optical illusion bizarre weird pictures naked women paintings paintings weird paintings wonderful paintings natural paintings women in a painting water-based paints raw pigments

