{"_id":"58df2ab44f1c1b424763de61","slug":"a-swiss-artist-has-spent-a-lot-of-time-trying-to-blend-bodies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
तस्वीरों में छिपी है एक अनोखी लड़की, जरा ढूंढ के दिखाएं
amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय, Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 07:12 PM IST
स्विस के एक कलाकार ने एक लड़की की ऐसी प्राकृतिक तस्वीरें लीं हैं जिन्हें ढूंढ़ पाना तो दूर देख पाना भी मुश्किल है। उस कलाकार ने पहले तमाम तरह की प्राकृतिक चीजों से लड़की के शरीर को 8 घंटे तक पेंट किया फिर उस लड़की की तस्वीरें लीं जो सेशल मीडिया पर छा गई हैं। उस कलाकार का नाम है 'फिलिप्पो लोको'। 47 साल के उस युवक की पेंटिंग्स देखकर आपकी आंखें चकाचौंध हो जाएंगी।
{"_id":"58df2ab44f1c1b424763de61","slug":"a-swiss-artist-has-spent-a-lot-of-time-trying-to-blend-bodies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"World of Wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
