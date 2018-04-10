शहर चुनें

इस होटल में रहने के लिए जाना पड़ेगा 'आसमान' पर, 16 बार दिखेगा सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 02:41 PM IST
Space Hotel
1 of 5
अतंरिक्ष के एक स्पेस स्टेशन की खासी चर्चा की जा रही है। ताज्जुब करने वाली बात यह है कि वहां न तो कोई स्वीमिंग पूल होगा और न ही कोई रेस्टोरेंट या बार फिर भी इसे एक होटल का नाम दिए जाने की बात कही जा रही है। जी हां, 2021 तक इस स्पेस  होटल के शुभारंभ की बात कही जा रही है। जानिए और क्या-क्या होगा खास...
america us orion space

