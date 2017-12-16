बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राजधानी-शताब्दी या हो बुलेट ट्रेन, सब हो गई फेल, आई ऐसी गजब की रेल
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:00 PM IST
जर्मनी में हाइड्रोजन गैस से चलने वाली दुनिया की पहली ट्रेन का टेस्ट सफल रहा है। इस ट्रेन को हाइडरेल नाम दिया गया है। बहुत कम शोर करने वाली यह ट्रेन सिर्फ पानी छोड़ती है।
