whistled language use for chat in this village
1 of 7

दुनिया का एक ऐसा गांव जहां सीटी मारने पर ही सुनती हैं युवतियां, ऐसे ही देती हैं जवाब

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 06:37 PM IST
क्या आप यकीन करेंगे कि धरती पर एक ऐसा अनोखा गांव हैं जहां सीटी मारने पर युवतियां सुनती हैं और फिर पलटकर ऐसे ही जवाब देती हैं। हैरानी हुई न जानकर....

 
whistled bird language unesco whistled language turkey chat

