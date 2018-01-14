बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5b24d94f1c1bab3f8b4c61","slug":"when-while-driving-poisonous-snake-comes-and-sitting-on-hand-of-this-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u0906 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
जब ड्राइविंग करते वक्त हाथ पर आ बैठा जहरीला सांप, उसके बाद क्या हुआ जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी खबर
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 06:01 PM IST
आप मस्त होकर अपनी ही धुन में ड्राइव कर रहे हो, तभी आपको आपकी गाड़ी में कोई जहरीला सांप दिखाई दें, इतना ही नहीं सांप आपके हाथ पर चढ़ जाए, तब आपका क्या हाल होगा। आपके लिए ऐसा सोचना भी आसान नहीं है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ऐसा ही एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है।
