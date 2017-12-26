Download App
एक सांस में यूपी के 70 जिलों के मुंह ज़ुबानी सुना देता है नाम, यकीनन IAS बनेगा ये बालक

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 12:31 PM IST
video being viral of a child that can tell you 70 districts name of UP in one breath

​किसी कक्षा में विभिन्न तरह के बच्चे होते हैं, जिनमें अपनी-अपनी प्रतिभाएं छिपी हो सकती हैं। जैसे - कुछ बच्चे अक्षरों को उल्टा लिखते हैं, तो कुछ की गजब की याददाश्त होती है। ऐसी ही प्रतिभा लिए यूपी का एक साधारण सा दिखने वाला बालक सामने आया है। इसका सपना IAS बनना है... 

viral video social media ip child viral video More ...

