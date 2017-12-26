एक सांस में यूपी के 70 जिलों के मुंह ज़ुबानी सुना देता है नाम, यकीनन IAS बनेगा ये बालक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
video being viral of a child that can tell you 70 districts name of UP in one breath{"_id":"5a41d7764f1c1b193e8baf25","slug":"video-being-viral-of-a-child-that-can-tell-you-70-districts-name-of-up-in-one-breath","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 70 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u091c\u093c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 IAS \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
किसी कक्षा में विभिन्न तरह के बच्चे होते हैं, जिनमें अपनी-अपनी प्रतिभाएं छिपी हो सकती हैं। जैसे - कुछ बच्चे अक्षरों को उल्टा लिखते हैं, तो कुछ की गजब की याददाश्त होती है। ऐसी ही प्रतिभा लिए यूपी का एक साधारण सा दिखने वाला बालक सामने आया है। इसका सपना IAS बनना है...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.