यहां पिता से युवती की होती है शादी, कच्ची उम्र में ही लड़कियों को दिखाते हैं ऐसे सपने

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 06:29 PM IST
Mom and daughter Share the Same Husband here

दुनियाभर में शादी से जुड़ी अनेकों परंपराएं प्रचलित हैं। लेकिन, जिस परंपरा की बात हम कर रहे हैं उसके बारे में आपने शायद ही कभी सुना होगा।

