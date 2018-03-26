शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Two Familys kept the names of his last daughters unchahi

भला कौन मां-बाप अपनी बेटी का ऐसा नाम रखता है, सुनकर आपको भी होगी हैरानी

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 05:45 PM IST
baby
1 of 5
मध्यप्रदेश में एक बेहद अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया है। यहां दो परिवार ऐसे मिले जिन्होंने अपनी बेटियों के नाम 'अनचाही' रखे हैं। इनमें एक लड़की बीएससी में पढ़ रही है तो दूसरी अभी छठी कक्षा में है। इन दोनों लड़कियों का नाम जन्म प्रमाणपत्र से लेकर स्कूल व आधार कार्ड में भी अनचाही लिखा गया है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
daughter name unchahi unchahi mandsaur madhya pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

mukesh ambani son
Weird Stories

क्या आपको पता है मुकेश अंबानी के बच्चों की पॉकेट मनी, जानकर हो जाएंगे दंग

26 मार्च 2018

Jennifer Pamplona
Weird Stories

किम कार्दशियन जैसा दिखने की चाहत में लड़की ने अपने साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, करोड़ों खर्च कर हो गई ये हालत

26 मार्च 2018

elephant smoking
Weird Stories

क्या हाथी भी करते हैं 'स्मोकिंग'? ये वीडियो देखकर दांतों तले उंगली दबाने को हो जाएंगे मजबूर

26 मार्च 2018

Facebook Security
Weird Stories

'Facebook' पर 'BFF' टाइप करने की सच्चाई पता है..? जुकरबर्ग से जोड़ रहे हैं कनेक्शन

24 मार्च 2018

Keshav Sharma
Weird Stories

एक ही रात में करोड़पति बना यूपी का लड़का, जिसने भी सुना उसका दिल जोरों से धड़का

20 मार्च 2018

7 year cancer patient police
Weird Stories

कैंसर से जंग लड़ रहे 7 साल के इस मासूम का था पुलिस बनने का सपना, अब ऐसे हुआ पूरा

26 मार्च 2018

More in Weird Stories

Infant Girl Nearly Loses Thumb
Weird Stories

चीन में मां की एक भूल पूरी जिंदगी पर पड़ी भारी, जन्म लेते ही छिन गया अंग डॉक्टर भी दंग

22 मार्च 2018

wedding
Weird Stories

ये पंडित सबकी शादी में होना चाहिए, अवॉर्ड के काबिल है इसके मंत्रोच्चारण का तरीका

25 मार्च 2018

World's Most Expensive Chocolate
Weird Stories

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी चॉकलेट, कीमत सुनकर छूट जाएगा पसीना

25 मार्च 2018

the couple
Weird Stories

कमरे में प्रेमी जोड़े को रंगे हाथ पकड़ा तो लोगों ने दी ऐसी शर्मनाक सजा, दंग रह जाएंगे जानकर

22 मार्च 2018

old couple
Weird Stories

VIDEO: जवानी किसकी कैसी गुजरी इसका पता नहीं पर बुढ़ापा सबका ऐसा ही होना चाहिए

25 मार्च 2018

horrifying Human Zoo
Weird Stories

यहां कभी जानवरों की तरह रखे जाते थे लोग, इन्हें तड़पता देखने के लिए दूर-दूर से आते थे विदेशी

24 मार्च 2018

Time travel
Weird Stories

2030 से लौटे शख्स का एक और बड़ा दावा, कहा- 'दो देशों के बीच छिड़ने वाली है खतरनाक जंग' 

24 मार्च 2018

demonetised notes
Weird Stories

500 और 1000 के नोटों के साथ ये क्या कर रहा है आरबीआई, नोटबंदी से लग चुका है झटका

20 मार्च 2018

Python sirens unconscious
Weird Stories

...जब अजगर ने जकड़ा मालिक का गला, वो छटपटाता रहा लोग तमाशा समझ वीडियो बनाते रहे

23 मार्च 2018

people dont know about these weird things in china
Weird Stories

चीन में शराब पीने की मिलती है सजा जैसी 6 अद्भुत परंपराएं, दंग रह जाएंगे जानकर

23 मार्च 2018

3d flooring
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे आलीशान घर, भीतर का नजारा देखकर चौंधिया जाएंगी आपकी आंखें

21 मार्च 2018

real life hulk
Weird Stories

एक शख्स जो रियल लाइफ में दिखता है HULk जैसा, इसके आगे की कहानी जानकर दांतों तले दबा लोगे उंगली

22 मार्च 2018

Earthquakes Caught on Camera
Weird Stories

जब आता है 'भूकंप' तो लोगों की कुछ ऐसी होती है हालत, देखिए इस वीडियो में

23 मार्च 2018

Dr.sunita
Weird Stories

पति को वश में करने के लिए 2 करोड़ का दाव खेल गई महिला

21 मार्च 2018

bride
Weird Stories

दुल्हन खरीद कर लाया पर पैसे चुका न पाया फिर ऐसा कदम उठाया, जिंदा न बचा वो

24 मार्च 2018

Airhostes looks in Bikini in vietjet airline now coming to india
Weird Stories

अब बिकनी गर्ल्स के बीच लीजिए हवाई सफर का मजा, यह एयरलाइन भारत में देगी अपनी सेवा

21 मार्च 2018

baby
save girl child
baby
child
girl

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.