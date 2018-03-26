बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भला कौन मां-बाप अपनी बेटी का ऐसा नाम रखता है, सुनकर आपको भी होगी हैरानी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 05:45 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश में एक बेहद अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया है। यहां दो परिवार ऐसे मिले जिन्होंने अपनी बेटियों के नाम 'अनचाही' रखे हैं। इनमें एक लड़की बीएससी में पढ़ रही है तो दूसरी अभी छठी कक्षा में है। इन दोनों लड़कियों का नाम जन्म प्रमाणपत्र से लेकर स्कूल व आधार कार्ड में भी अनचाही लिखा गया है।
