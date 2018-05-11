बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af565a44f1c1bdd408b4607","slug":"this-is-the-worlds-most-weird-airport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0928\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
यहां रनवे के बीच से होकर गुजरती है बिजी सड़क, लाल बत्ती दिखाकर रोक दिए जाते हैं हवाई जहाज तक
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 04:23 PM IST
आज हम आपको दुनिया के सबसे अनोखे एयरपोर्ट के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। अगर आप इससे जुड़े फैक्ट्स जान लेंगे तो आपका सिर भी चकराने लगेगा। दरअसल, इस एयरपोर्ट के रनवे के बीचोबीच से होकर एक बिजी सड़क गुजरती है।
