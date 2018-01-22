Download App
दुनियाभर में बदनाम है ये बिल्डिंग, 22 में से 18 मंजिलों में रहती हैं वेश्याएं

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:17 PM IST
This building is most infamous around the world just because of the prostitution
एक ऐसी बिल्डिंग जो पूरी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा बदनाम है। पता नहीं आप इसके बारे में जानते भी हैं या नहीं... अगर नहीं जानते तो जरूर जानना चाहिए। आपको बता दें जैसी ये इमारत बाहर से नजर आती है, इसके अंदर की दुनिया इसके बिल्कुल उलट है। इसी वजह से यह दुनियाभर में बदनाम है।

जी हां, दिखने में ये बिल्डिंग आम बिल्डिंग की तरह ही नजर आती है लेकिन इसके अंदर होने वाला काम अगर आप जान लेंगे तो हैरान रह जाएंगे।   

अगली स्लाइड में पढ़िए कहां है दुनिया की सबसे बदनाम बिल्डिंग
 
most infamous building hong kong

