अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   These funniest photos viral social media

तस्वीरें ऐसी जिन्हें देखकर नहीं रोक पाएंगे अपनी हंसी

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 02:56 PM IST
These funniest photos viral social media
1 of 15
ध्यान से देखिए, आज हम आपके लिए बेहद फनी तस्वीरें लेकर आए हैं, जो आप चेहरे पर स्माइल जरूर बिखेर देंगी। इन पर हमारी भी नजर टिक गई। बता दें ये तस्वीरें इस साल सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त वायरल रही। आप भी लें लुक...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
funniest photos viral photos

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

This building is most infamous around the world just because of the prostitution
Weird Stories

दुनियाभर में बदनाम है ये बिल्डिंग, 22 में से 18 मंजिलों में रहती हैं वेश्याएं

23 जनवरी 2018

Pictures being viral of A Man who sleeps with his ill daughter in the grave everyday
Weird Stories

रोज अपनी बेटी के साथ कब्र में सोता है ये बाप, कारण जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

24 जनवरी 2018

A video being viral of shameful wedding game in china
Weird Stories

शादी के दिन यहां चलता है शर्मसार कर देने वाला खेल, दूल्हे के दोस्त उतारते हैं दुल्हन के कपड़े

23 जनवरी 2018

adult site traffic havy jump after hawaii fake missile attack in america
Weird Stories

ये खबर मिलते ही पोर्न साइट पर टूट पड़े लोग, पहली बार इस वजह से देखी गई पोर्न

20 जनवरी 2018

Seven year old delivery boy work take attention of the whole world
Weird Stories

7 साल की उम्र में यह बच्चा करने लगा ऐसा काम, खींच लिया पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान

24 जनवरी 2018

video being viral of a man who ran the fan through potato and onion
Weird Stories

इस शख्स ने आलू-प्याज से चलाकर दिखाया पंखा, वीडियो देख दुनिया रह गई हैरान

24 जनवरी 2018

More in Weird Stories

brazil sand king marcio live in castle from last 22 years
Weird Stories

इस शख्स ने खड़ा कर दिया 'रेत का महल', 22 साल से है यहां का राजा

23 जनवरी 2018

The worlds most expensive nail paint
Weird Stories

1 करोड़ रुपए से भी ज्यादा कीमत की नेल पेंट, दुनियाभर में अब तक 25 लोग बने इसके खरीददार

24 जनवरी 2018

tiniest woman of britain telling about everyday pain and struggle
Weird Stories

हर दिन दर्द से लड़कर भी मुस्कुराती है दुनिया की सबसे छोटी लड़की, अनोखी है इसकी कहानी

23 जनवरी 2018

fitness freak mother of seven kids viral on social media
Weird Stories

सात बच्‍चों की इस मां को देख हर कोई हो जाता है कन्फ्यूज, 22 साल की बेटी को देती है पूरी टक्कर

19 जनवरी 2018

video being viral of a Sheikh who spend billions in one night on a singer
Weird Stories

'लेडी सिंगर' के हुस्न पर ऐसे फिदा हुआ शेख, 1 घंटे में लुटा दिए करोड़ों रुपए

18 जनवरी 2018

FIVE EXTREME DANGEROUS ROADS IN THE WORLD
Weird Stories

ये हैं दुनिया के 5 सबसे खतरनाक हाइवे, इनपर चलना हो तो पहले मोटा बीमा करवा लें

24 जनवरी 2018

This girl is winning the world by four feet eleven inches long hair
Weird Stories

उम्र महज 17 साल, इस 'एक्स्ट्रा क्वालिटी से दुनिया जीत रही है ये लड़की

20 जनवरी 2018

after severe coughing women suffer broken rib
Weird Stories

ऐसा जुकाम किसी को न हो, इतनी तेज खांसी महिला, बाहर आ गईं पसलियां

22 जनवरी 2018

Ice Boy Photos goes viral as he walked four kilometer to his school
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा ये 'आइस ब्वॉय', कर दिया ऐसा काम

19 जनवरी 2018

a man who left his Job Of thirty thousand Pound For This weird job
Weird Stories

26 लाख की नौकरी ठुकराकर लगा ऐसे काम का चस्का, अब हमेशा आसपास रहती हैं लड़कियां

18 जनवरी 2018

strange taxes around the world
Weird Stories

कहीं सेक्स पर तो कहीं ब्रेस्ट पर, जानिए ऐसे अजीबोगरीब टैक्स, दांतों तले उंगली दबा लेंगे आप

22 जनवरी 2018

Video being viral of A man who look like Narendra Modi
Weird Stories

नरेंद्र मोदी का डुप्लीकेट है ये शख्स, जिधर जाता है यूं टूट पड़ते हैं लोग

20 जनवरी 2018

male sex workers incresing in india
Weird Stories

आपके शहर में रात 10 बजे सजती है 'मर्दों की मंडी', इस काले सच से वाकिफ नहीं होंगे

19 दिसंबर 2017

The twenty two year old girl was killed by her own dogs
Weird Stories

कुत्ते पालने वाले जरूर पढ़ लें, 22 साल की लड़की के साथ कुत्तों ने जो किया, किसी के साथ न हो...

19 दिसंबर 2017

desi girl who was bullied because she has white skin now wants a DNA test
Weird Stories

अंग्रेज दिखती है ये 'देसी गर्ल', पिता से उठा भरोसा, अब लिया बड़ा फैसला

17 दिसंबर 2017

Virat kohli and Anushka sharma wedding reception at this luxurious hotel
Weird Stories

आज इस होटल में है विराट-अनुष्का का रिसेप्शन, अंदर से देख लेंगे तो होगी आपको जलन

21 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.