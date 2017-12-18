कुत्ते पालने वाले जरूर पढ़ लें, 22 साल की लड़की के साथ कुत्तों ने जो किया, किसी के साथ न हो...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
The twenty two year old girl was killed by her own dogs{"_id":"5a375cfc4f1c1bd0408bd8c0","slug":"the-twenty-two-year-old-girl-was-killed-by-her-own-dogs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902, 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b...","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
क्या आप इस बात पर यकीन कर सकते हैं, कि बचपन से साथ पला बड़ा कुत्ता अपने ही मालिक को जान से मार सकता है..? जी हां वर्जिनिया में एक ऐसा ही चौंका देने वाला मामला सामने आया है।
यहां 22 साल की एक लड़की को उसके ही कुत्तों ने मार डाला। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक लड़की का नाम 'बैथनी लिन' बताया जा रहा है। लिन के साथ ये दिल दहला देने वाली घटना तब हुई जब वह अपने कुत्तों के साथ घर से बाहर निकली थी।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.