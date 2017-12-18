बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आपके शहर में रात 10 बजे सजती है 'मर्दों की मंडी', इस काले सच से वाकिफ नहीं होंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
male sex workers incresing in india
{"_id":"5a3772414f1c1ba7668badad","slug":"male-sex-workers-incresing-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 10 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940', \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 02:52 PM IST
वेश्यावृत्ति... इस शब्द से आप वाकिफ तो होंगे ? तब तो रेड लाइट एरिया के बारे में भी आपने जरुर सुना होगा। जी हां यहां औरतों के शरीर की बोली लगती है, और ये बोली लगाने वाले होते हैं मर्द। लेकिन अब जो इस प्रोस्टूट्यूशन की सबसे चौंका देने वाली सामने आई है। इसे सुनकर आप भी हिल जाएंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a375cfc4f1c1bd0408bd8c0","slug":"the-twenty-two-year-old-girl-was-killed-by-her-own-dogs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902, 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928 \u0939\u094b...","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a37b2d84f1c1bee688c27cd","slug":"black-truth-of-the-fortis-hospital-at-gurugram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 '\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0938\u091a, \u091a\u0942\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928-\u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a389f054f1c1b8d698c27ec","slug":"worlds-top-five-expensive-cars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0932\u094b \u090f\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!