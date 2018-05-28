बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लो जी आ गई नदी के ऊपर उड़ने वाली वाटर टैक्सी, एकबार सफर कर लिया तो जमीन पर पैर नहीं लगेंगे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 28 May 2018 12:46 PM IST
यह कोई फिल्मी सीन नहीं बल्कि हकीकत है। जी हां, आपने शायद ही नदी में पानी की लहरों पर चलने वाली कार को देखा होगा। आज हम आपको ऐसी ही कार दिखाने जा रहे हैं। पेरिस की एक कंपनी ने इसे बनाया है।
