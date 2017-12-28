बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
गंदा है पर धंधा है ये, लाखों कमाएंगे फिर भी करना नहीं चाहेंगे
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:29 PM IST
जब बात हो लाखों कमाने की तो किसी का भी मन इतनी सेलरी का ऑफर सुन उसे पाने के लिए व्याकुल हो उठेगा। लेकिन जिन नौकरियों का जिक्र यहां किया गया है, उनके लिए शायद आप राजी नहीं होंगे। वो कहते हैं न धंधा है पर गंदा है ये... जी हां, सात समंदर पार कुछ नौकरियां ऐसी भी हैं जहां कमाई मस्त है लेकिन साथ ही गंदगी और जोखिम भी जबरदस्त है। इन नौकरियों का सैलरी पैकेज देखकर आपके मुंह में पानी आ जाएगा मगर जब काम जानेंगे तो शायद आप नाक-भौं सिकोड़ लेंगे। तो क्या आप तैयार है ऐसी नौकरी के लिए..?
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a449bef4f1c1b96368b7247","slug":"the-highest-paying-most-dirty-jobs-in-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.