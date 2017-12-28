बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
इस पेंटिंग में छिपा है कई मौतों का राज, मशहूर हुई और फिर बदनाम भी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 06:17 PM IST
ये कहानी है एक 'शापित पेटिंग' की जो एक मशहूर चित्रकार ने बनाई थी। शुरुआत में यह पेंटिग बेहद मशहूर हुई लेकिन कुछ समय बाद ही इसे जमकर बदनामी भी मिली। दरअसल, ये तस्वीर कई हादसों की जिम्मेदार मानी गई है...
More in Supernatural Stories
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a44e63e4f1c1b4e718bbb56","slug":"scary-story-of-the-curse-of-the-crying-boy-painting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.