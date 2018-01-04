बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
ऐसा मेला जहां सरेआम लगती है महिलाओं की बोली, मंडी की तरह तय होते हैं भाव
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 01:36 PM IST
कहीं ओर की बात क्यों करें... यहां अपने ही देश में ऐसे आयोजन हो रहे हैं तो सवाल तो उठेगा ही और ये लाजमी है। हम जानते हैं आपको तो इसकी खबर भी नहीं होगी। तो बताइए, क्या आप जानते हैं परम्परा के नाम पर देश में ऐसे मेलों का आयोजन होता है जहां लोग सरेआम महिलाओं की बोली लगाते हैं..?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4dd5054f1c1b35198b4b84","slug":"the-hidden-truth-of-khagra-fare-in-kishanganj-of-bihar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.