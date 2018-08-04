बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b657be24f1c1bab7d8b65f1","slug":"speechless-fifteen-weird-moments-were-caught-on-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u092a\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u091a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
20 अजीब पल जिन्हें देखकर आप भी सोच में पड़ जाएंगे, कहेंगे कैमरामैन ने किया टोटल स्पीचलेस काम
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 04:51 PM IST
कहा जाता है कि पुराने जमाने में रोमन लोग मूत्र का उपयोग करके अपने दांतों को साफ किया करते थे। ऐसा करने से उनके दातों मोतियों से चमकते थे। दुर्भाग्य से इस बात का सबूत पेश करने के लिए कोई तस्वीर नहीं है। दरअसल, उस दौर में कैमरा नहीं था जो उस दृश्य को कैद कर पाता।
वास्तव में मूत्र का उपयोग करने से दांत चमकते हैं या नहीं, कृपया आप इसे न आजमाएं। दरअसल, लोग सदियों से अजीब चीजें कर रहे हैं, लेकिन केवल आज ही हम उन्हें कैमरे के जरिए पकड़ सकते हैं। कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरें आज हम आपको दिखाने जा रहे हैं। इन्हें देखकर आपकी आंखें भी चौंधिया जाएंगी।
