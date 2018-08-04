शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Speechless fifteen Weird Moments Were Caught on Camera

20 अजीब पल जिन्हें देखकर आप भी सोच में पड़ जाएंगे, कहेंगे कैमरामैन ने किया टोटल स्पीचलेस काम

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 04:51 PM IST
photo
1 of 20
कहा जाता है कि पुराने जमाने में रोमन लोग मूत्र का उपयोग करके अपने दांतों को साफ किया करते थे। ऐसा करने से उनके दातों मोतियों से चमकते थे। दुर्भाग्य से इस बात का सबूत पेश करने के लिए कोई तस्वीर नहीं है। दरअसल, उस दौर में कैमरा नहीं था जो उस दृश्य को कैद कर पाता।

वास्तव में मूत्र का उपयोग करने से दांत चमकते हैं या नहीं, कृपया आप इसे न आजमाएं। दरअसल, लोग सदियों से अजीब चीजें कर रहे हैं, लेकिन केवल आज ही हम उन्हें कैमरे के जरिए पकड़ सकते हैं। कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीरें आज हम आपको दिखाने जा रहे हैं। इन्हें देखकर आपकी आंखें भी चौंधिया जाएंगी। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
viral photos

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Osama bin Laden
Weird Stories

'9/11 हमले का गुनहगार नहीं था ओसामा', मां ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

4 अगस्त 2018

court Order
Weird Stories

हाईकोर्ट ने लड़की को दी लिव-इन में रहने की मंजूरी, इस वजह से मान ली 19 साल के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड की अपील

4 अगस्त 2018

parrot

एक तोते के मर्डर के जुर्म में महिला को जेल, बड़ा अजीबोगरीब है मामला

4 अगस्त 2018

irani girl

शादी के पहले यहां वर्जिनिटी वापस पाने के लिए सर्जरी कराती हैं महिलाएं, झकझोर देगी सच्चाई

4 अगस्त 2018

Human Pig
Weird Stories

सूअर ने दिया इंसान जैसे बच्चे को जन्म, जानें वायरल होती इस खबर का पूरा सच

2 अगस्त 2018

Angry Hanuman
Weird Stories

भगवान राम के बाद आए उड़ते हुए हनुमान, एंग्री बजरंगबली से चर्चा में आया था ये आर्टिस्ट

3 अगस्त 2018

More in Weird Stories

women with her dog

सुंदर दिखने की चाह में इस हद तक गिरी महिला, जिसने भी सुना, वहीं बोला-हम बदसूरत ही अच्छे

3 अगस्त 2018

Momo Game
Weird Stories

बच्चों के फोन और कंप्यूटर पर रखें नजर, कहीं वो भी ना हो जाएं Momo WhatsApp गेम का शिकार...

1 अगस्त 2018

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Weird Stories

एक अजूबा है ये 'बुलेट ट्रेन', देखकर भूल जाएंगे प्लेन...पटरियों पर दौड़ता फाइव स्टार होटल

3 अगस्त 2018

sister affair with jija and committed suicide truth may shocked you
Weird Stories

साली पर आया दिल तो पहुंच गया ससुराल...और कर दिया ऐसा कांड वहां मच गया बवाल

29 जुलाई 2018

bride in mathura commits suicide husband make live video goes viral
Weird Stories

दुल्हन ने मौत को खुद लगाया गले, पति बनाता रहा लाइव वीडियो ताकि दुनिया को पता चले

29 जुलाई 2018

british model kelly brook has perfect figure in the world photos goes viral
Weird Stories

बेस्ट फिगर की थ्योरी को वैज्ञानिकों ने झुठलाया, रिसर्च कहती है ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत महिला

30 जुलाई 2018

women with bull

सांड़ पालने के लिए महिला ने नहीं की शादी, ऐसा करने के पीछे रही एक 'बड़ी वजह'

4 अगस्त 2018

wife filed divorce in ground of impotence of her husband man make video with another woman
Weird Stories

नपुंसक बता तलाक मांग रही थी पत्नी, शर्मनाक हरकत ने पति को जेल में पहुंचाया

2 अगस्त 2018

raebareli dm sanjay kumar khatri get married with the complaint girl may shocked you
Weird Stories

फरियादी बन जनता दरबार में आई थी युवती, डीएम का आ गया दिल ...और पूरी हो गई हसरत

30 जुलाई 2018

bride
Weird Stories

दो बच्चों की मां का आधी उम्र के देवर पर आया दिल, कर बैठी ऐसा काम, सब बोले-प्यार हो तो ऐसा

30 जुलाई 2018

husband record his wife bedroom video to know the truth
Weird Stories

क्यों पत्नी को दिनभर रहती थी थकान, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से खुला रात का राज तो पति हैरान

30 जुलाई 2018

daughter

बेटी की लव मैरिज पर इतना भड़क गया बाप, पूरे गांव के सामने ही कर डाला पाप

3 अगस्त 2018

bride in bihar left in laws home with jewelry and cash just after suhagraat
Weird Stories

दुल्हन ने दिखाए दिन में तारे, सुहागरात को मारी पति को लात और उठाया चौंकाने वाला कदम

29 जुलाई 2018

स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
Weird Stories

मिलिए 'देसी हल्क' से, इस लड़के की जांबाजी देखकर खौफ खा जाते हैं लोग...

1 अगस्त 2018

school girl birthday party with beer in campus results shocked you
Weird Stories

छात्रा ने स्कूल में दे डाली बीयर पार्टी, मस्त हो रही थीं छात्राएं और शिक्षक ने देख लिया, उसके बाद...

29 जुलाई 2018

girl on scooty

स्कूटी के पीछे मां-बाप को बैठाकर चार साल की बेटी कर रही थी ऐसा काम, आप सोच भी नहीं सकते

1 अगस्त 2018

photo
car
man with Leopard
mc d man in kfc
car
camp
coin
oreo
man stand in water
car
egg
boat
man on road
dog and cat bike
funny pic
selfie
car
cartoon
funny pic
animal dance

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.