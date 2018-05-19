बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
इस देश में शादी के बाद होती है बैचलर पार्टी, जानिए ऐसे ही 7 अनोखे रिवाज-ओ-रस्म
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 09:42 AM IST
आपने शादी से पहले रखी जाने वाली बैचलर पार्टी के बारे में तो सुना होगा लेकिन क्या कभी शादी के बाद वाली बैचलर पार्टी के बारे में सुना है..? शायद नहीं। चलिए आज हम कुछ ऐसे ही अनोखे रिवाज-ओ-रस्म के बारे में आपको बताएंगे जिन्हें जानकर आप भी सोचने पर मजबूर होंगे।
अगर आप जर्मनी में किसी शादी में जाने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए और भी ज्यादा जरूरी हो जाती है, क्योंकि ये रीति-रिवाज और परंपराएं जर्मनी की हैं। बता दें जर्मनी यूरोप का ही हिस्सा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b00033b4f1c1b5b798b5195","slug":"seven-weird-rituals-follows-after-wedding-at-germany","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0948\u091a\u0932\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 7 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u091c-\u0913-\u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.