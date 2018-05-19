बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b0017494f1c1bd9408b6758","slug":"guys-weird-pics-when-they-gives-pose-like-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
जब लड़के करने लगते हैं लड़कियों जैसा काम, तस्वीरों में देखिए क्या होता है अंजाम
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 11:07 PM IST
अगर आप इंस्टाग्राम यूजर हैं, तो आपने लड़कियों की तरह-तरह की फोटोज भी देखी होंगी। अब ऐसे ही कुछ अनोखे अंदाज में इन लड़कियों को टक्कर देने आ गए हैं कुछ लड़के। देखना चाहेंगे...?
इन लड़कों ने एक नया ट्रेंड स्टार्ट किया है, जिसमें वो लड़कियों की तरह ही पोज दे रहे हैं। अगर आप इन तस्वीरों को देख लेंगे तो हंसी के मारे लोटपोट हो जाएंगे। तो चलिए दिखाते हैं।
