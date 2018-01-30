बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
देखें ये मजेदार आविष्कार, हंसा-हंसाकर कर देंगे लोटपोट
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:26 PM IST
कहते हैं कि बिना सनक के कोई भी आविष्कार कर पाना संभव नहीं है। सनक और जुगाड़ के मेल से बना यह अद्भुत आविष्कार लोगों को अपनी ओर काफी आकर्षित कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं लोग भी इन आविष्कारों का भरपूर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं जैसा कि आपको इन तस्वीरों में दिख जाएगा।
देखना चाहेंगे कुछ ऐसी ही मजेदार तस्वीरें जिनके अंदर आपको दुनिया भर के किए गए अनोखे अविष्कार मिल जाएं..? तो आगली स्लाइड देखें... अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a70027f4f1c1b90268b737d","slug":"see-these-funny-photos-of-weird-inventions-will-make-you-laugh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e-\u0939\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u091f\u092a\u094b\u091f ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.