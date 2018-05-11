शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Saudi Arabia where women cant live life boundation free

सउदी अरब का काला सच, यहां दरवाजों के पीछे ऐसी है महिलाओं की जिंदगी

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 04:22 PM IST
Women Behind Closed Doors in Saudi Arabia
1 of 5
आज हम आपको सउदी अरब में महिलाओं के रहन-सहन के बारे में बताएंगे। इसके साथ ही वहां की कुछ तस्वीरें भी दिखाएंगे जो खुद-ब-खुद आपको वहां के बारे में सब बता देगी। तो देखना चाहेंगे..?
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
saudi arabia women women's life women's rights

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

transgender wedding
Weird Stories

अचानक चर्चा में आई अनोखी शादी, सेक्स चेंज कराकर युवती बनी दूल्हा और युवक बना दुल्हन

11 मई 2018

weird plane
Weird Stories

यहां रनवे के बीच से होकर गुजरती है बिजी सड़क, लाल बत्ती दिखाकर रोक दिए जाते हैं हवाई जहाज तक

11 मई 2018

chocolate road
Weird Stories

यहां चॉकलेट वाली सड़क देखकर थम गई हजारों गाड़ियां, इसके बाद जो हुआ जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे

11 मई 2018

Daredevil athlete

समुद्री तूफान के बीच इस शख्स ने किया वो कारनामा, कमजोर दिल वाले देख लें तो लग जाए सदमा

11 मई 2018

Indian National Flag

देश की शान को बढ़ा रहा ये तिरंगा, लंबाई और चौड़ाई जान गर्व से सीना हो जाएगा चौड़ा

11 मई 2018

Airbus A-350-900
Weird Stories

यात्री विमान ने किया ऐसा टेकऑफ रच दिया इतिहास, तस्वीरें देखकर आपकी हालत होगी खराब

11 मई 2018

More in Weird Stories

tree
Weird Stories

रहस्यमयी पेड़ को काट रहे थे, अंदर से निकल आया कुछ ऐसा भाग खड़े हुए लोग

11 मई 2018

half boy and half girl

आधा लड़की और आधा लड़का बन जी रहा यह शख्स, कहानी जान लोगे तो रह जाओगे दंग

11 मई 2018

residents of Noiva do Cordeiro
Weird Stories

दुनिया में एक जगह ऐसी भी जहां शादी के लिए नहीं हैं कोई मर्द, आखिर कैसे पूरे हों लड़कियों के सपने

10 मई 2018

hemkund sahib
Weird Stories

देश में स्वर्ग से भी कहीं ज्यादा खूबसूरत एक जगह, ये कश्मीर नहीं है...पर जन्नत से नजारे

9 मई 2018

luxury car

इन कारों की कीमत करोड़ों में, फिर क्यों सड़ रही हैं कबाड़ में, जानिए दुबई का यह चौंकाने वाला सच

11 मई 2018

Advait Kolarkar
Weird Stories

गजब! पैदा होते ही बच्चे में निकला ऐसा हुनर, हर महीने कमा रहा डेढ़ लाख रुपए

11 मई 2018

Jagdish Lal Ahuja
Weird Stories

Pics: एक करोड़पति ऐसा, जिसने 'उड़ाई' करोड़ों की कमाई, पर किसी को भूखा सोने नहीं दिया

9 मई 2018

isha ambani
Weird Stories

राजस्थान के इस गांव की बहू बनेंगी मुकेश अंबानी की बेटी ईशा, देखो ये है ससुराल की पुश्तैनी हवेली

8 मई 2018

storm shoot from palne
Weird Stories

प्लेन से यात्री ने बनाया 'तूफान' का ऐसा वीडियो, देखकर दिल दहल जाएगा

9 मई 2018

bride on stage
Weird Stories

मौत के मुंह से बाल-बाल बचकर जब दुल्हन पहुंची शादी की स्टेज पर, दंग रह गए मेहमान उसका ऐसा हाल देखकर

10 मई 2018

coca cola
Weird Stories

कभी 'ब्रेन टॉनिक' बताकर बेची जाती थी 'कोका कोला', जानिए इस ब्रांड से जुड़ी ऐसी ही 10 रोचक बातें

10 मई 2018

अनोखा बच्चा शब्दप्रीत
Weird Stories

8 साल का अनोखा बच्चा...जिसका शरीर और हुनर ऐसा, जो भी देखता है, देखता ही रह जाता

10 मई 2018

drunk man
Weird Stories

नशे में शख्स ने की ऐसी हरकत, 1280 मिनट तक रोकना पड़ गया पूरे शहर का रेलवे ट्रैफिक

10 मई 2018

isha ambani with anand piramal
Weird Stories

अरबपति अंबानी की बेटी ईशा को प्रपोज करने के लिए आनंद ने क्या चुना, एक 'मंदिर', गजब

8 मई 2018

Dangerous place
Weird Stories

कहीं धधकते ज्वालामुखी कहीं तेजाब भरे तालाब, ये हैं वो 10 जगह जहां जाने के नाम से कांप जाएगा हर इंसान

9 मई 2018

isha ambani
Weird Stories

देश के सबसे अमीर खानदान की लाडली अब बनेगी देश की सबसे अमीर बहू, जानिए कैसे

8 मई 2018

Women Behind Closed Doors in Saudi Arabia
Women Behind Closed Doors in Saudi Arabia
Women Behind Closed Doors in Saudi Arabia
Women Behind Closed Doors in Saudi Arabia
Women Behind Closed Doors in Saudi Arabia

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.