सउदी अरब का काला सच, यहां दरवाजों के पीछे ऐसी है महिलाओं की जिंदगी
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 04:22 PM IST
आज हम आपको सउदी अरब में महिलाओं के रहन-सहन के बारे में बताएंगे। इसके साथ ही वहां की कुछ तस्वीरें भी दिखाएंगे जो खुद-ब-खुद आपको वहां के बारे में सब बता देगी। तो देखना चाहेंगे..?
