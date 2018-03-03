बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9a20d34f1c1bb3208bc1d4","slug":"person-who-has-two-wives-government-ready-to-give-reward-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u094b \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
यहां एक बीवी रखने पर होता है नुकसान, दो पत्नियां होने पर सरकार खुद देती है बड़ा इनाम
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 11:25 AM IST
दुनिया में कई देश ऐसे भी हैं, जहां एक से अधिक शादियों को लेकर लोगों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाता है। ताज्जुब की बात तो यह है कि इसके लिए खुद वहां की सरकार अजीबोगरीब ऑफर दे रही है। हालांकि कई देश ऐसे भी है जो इसके खिलाफ हैं। लेकिन इस से साफ है कि इस मामले में समाज में ही दो चलन नजर आते हैं। जी हां, UAE सरकार ने लोगों को 2 बीवियां रखने की सलाह दी है।
