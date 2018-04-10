बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acc4e0d4f1c1bc21a8b4592","slug":"panic-create-on-queensland-airport-after-luggage-found-with-the-name-of-bomb-to-brisbane-on-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u092e \u0938\u092e\u091d \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906...","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
बैग पर लिखा था कुछ ऐसा, बम समझ बैठे लोग, इसके बाद जो हुआ...
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 11:42 AM IST
क्वींसलैंड एयरपोर्ट पर एक बैग कोतुहल का विषय बन गया। दरअसल, बैग पर कुछ ऐसा लिखा था कि पढ़कर वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई।सबसे पहले एक महिला की इस बैग पर नजर पड़ी थी। इसके बाद जो हुआ वह हैरान कर देने वाला है।
