भूलकर भी अपनी गाड़ी पर न लगाना हनुमान जी का ये स्टीकर, जानें इसके पीछे की वजह
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 12:11 PM IST
आपने हनुमान जी के इस अवतार की तस्वीरों को कई गाड़ियों के पीछे लगा देखा होगा। इस तस्वीर ने हर किसी का ध्यान अपनी और खींचा था। यहां तक की पीएम भी इससे अछूते नहीं है। पीएम ने खुद कर्नाटक में एक रैली के दौरान इस तस्वीर के बारे में जिक्र किया था। उन्होंने तस्वीर बनाने वाले आर्टिस्ट करण आचार्य की जमकर तारीफ भी की थी।
