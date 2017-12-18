बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये है 'ड्रैकुला अस्पताल' का भयानक सच, चूस रहा था लोगों के खून-पसीने की कमाई
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 02:40 PM IST
आपको याद होगा गुरुग्राम के 'फोर्टिस अस्पताल' ने डेंगू बुखार से पीड़ित एक बच्चे का 18 लाख का बिल बनाया था और उस बच्चे की मौत हो गई थी। आपको ये भी आपको जरूर याद होगा।
लेकिन ये 18 लाख का बिल बना कैसे..? अब ये नहीं जानेंगे तो कैसे पता चल पाएगा कि ये अस्पताल कैसे पैसे चूसने वाले ड्रैकुला बन गए हैं। पढ़िए इस रिपोर्ट काला सच में...
