ये है 'ड्रैकुला अस्पताल' का भयानक सच, चूस रहा था लोगों के खून-पसीने की कमाई

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 02:40 PM IST
Black truth of the Fortis hospital at Gurugram

आपको याद होगा गुरुग्राम के 'फोर्टिस अस्पताल' ने डेंगू बुखार से पीड़ित एक बच्चे का 18 लाख का बिल बनाया था और उस बच्चे की मौत हो गई थी। आपको ये भी आपको जरूर याद होगा। 

लेकिन ये 18 लाख का बिल बना कैसे..? अब ये नहीं जानेंगे तो कैसे पता चल पाएगा कि ये अस्पताल कैसे पैसे चूसने वाले ड्रैकुला बन गए हैं। पढ़िए इस रिपोर्ट काला सच में...  

 

