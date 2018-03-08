बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa0bd734f1c1bbb218b6a4c","slug":"know-about-the-countrys-tallest-couple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0926 26 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
मिलिए देश के सबसे ऊंचे कपल से, परिवार का कद 26 फीट से ज्यादा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 12:55 PM IST
आज आपको हम ऐसे जोड़े के बारे में बताने जा रहे है जो बाकियों से जरा हटके है। तभी तो यह दुनिया भर में चर्चा का विषय बने हैं। इनकी खासियत जानकर आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे।
