जब पिता ने बैंड और बम-पटाखों के साथ निकाली बेटे की अंतिम यात्रा, दंग रह गए लोग

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 05:37 PM IST
Father organised grand celebration to perform last rituals of sons death
39 साल के बेटे की मौत पर उसके पिता ने बैंड बजवाया और साथ में पटाखे फोड़े तो यह देखकर गांववाले दंग रह गए।  
 एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यह मामला वडोदरा का बताया जा रहा है। आइए जानते हैं विस्तार से...
 
