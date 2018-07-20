बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
आखिर क्यों मनाया जाता है 'राष्ट्रीय लॉलीपॉप दिवस', बड़ी रोचक है इसके पीछे की वजह
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Jul 2018 10:01 AM IST
आखिर लॉलीपॉप दिवस क्यों मनाया जाता है..? क्या आप इस बारे में जानते हैं..? दरअसल, इसके पीछे एक खास वजह छुपी हुई है। 20 जुलाई को हर साल यह दिन सेलिब्रेट किया जाता है। इस एक दिन आप सबसे लोकप्रिय, स्वादिष्ट, रंगीन और जी ललचा देनेवाली लॉलीपॉप दिलखोल कर खा सकते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b5151f24f1c1b1e308b5c5d","slug":"know-about-lollipop-invention-history-on-national-lollipop-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0932\u0949\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0949\u092a \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938', \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.