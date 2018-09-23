शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Isha Ambani Engagement Mukesh Ambani Daughter Videos And Photos Are Viral On Social Media

ईशा अंबानी की सगाई: पूरे शहर में हुई आतिशबाजी और फूलों की बरसात, फोटो और वीडियोज जीत लेंगे दिल

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Sep 2018 11:10 AM IST
Isha Ambani
1 of 8
भारत के सबसे रईस शख्स मुकेश अंबानी ने इटली के खूबसूरत शहर लेक कोमो में धूम-धाम से बेटी की सगाई का जश्न मनाया। पूरे तीन दिन तक चले इस मेगा सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें और वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
isha ambani engagement mukesh ambani lake como daughter day
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

brothel
Weird Stories

यहां पैसे लेकर नहीं, मुफ्त में चला जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा, मगर इस शर्त पर...

22 सितंबर 2018

aaa
Weird Stories

10 फौजी महिलाएं खूबसूरत इतनी, युद्ध लड़ने आया दुश्मन भी इन्हें देख अपने मुल्क से कर बैठे बगावत

22 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani marriage
Weird Stories

यहां हो रही है ईशा अंबानी की सगाई की पार्टी, महंगा इतना कि जलसा करना हर करोड़पति के बस की बात नहीं...

22 सितंबर 2018

Hong Kong Life Style
Weird Stories

दुनिया के सबसे महंगे शहर में कुछ इस तरह रहते हैं लोग, कब्र से भी छोटी जगह में बने हैं घर

22 सितंबर 2018

bride
Weird Stories

सुहागरात को ही पति को सोता छोड़ चली गई महिला, वजह जानेंगे तो माथा पकड़ लेंगे

21 सितंबर 2018

m
Weird Stories

इस महिला ने एक साथ 8 बच्चों को दिया था जन्म, आज दिखते हैं ऐसे

21 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Weird Stories

demo
Weird Stories

पत्नी के सोने के बाद हर रात पति करता रहा ऐसा घिनौना काम, बर्बाद हो गई जिंदगी

20 सितंबर 2018

Thailand
Weird Stories

बॉडी मसाज, पोल डांस की आड़ में होता है सबकुछ, ये है थाईलैंड की रंगीन रातों के पीछे का सच

20 सितंबर 2018

a
Weird Stories

क्या आपको भी दिन में 97 बार खुजली होती है, वजह है बड़ी दिलचस्प

21 सितंबर 2018

Russell Davison
Weird Stories

बीवी की लाश के साथ 6 दिन तक सोता रहा पति, फिर बताई ऐसी वजह कि सन्न रह गए लोग

20 सितंबर 2018

Alexandria Rintoul
Weird Stories

भारतीय महिला की अंग्रेजी जरूरत से ज्यादा थी अच्छी, वीजा हो गया रिजेक्ट

20 सितंबर 2018

a
Weird Stories

लड़कियों के चेहरे पर क्यों आ जाती है दाढ़ी-मूंछ, वजह जानकर सन्न रह जाएगा दिमाग

21 सितंबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

आखिर क्यों लिखी जाती है रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड पर समुद्र तल की ऊंचाई, नहीं जानते होंगे ये राज की बात

20 सितंबर 2018

beach wedding
Weird Stories

शादी पर डेढ़ लाख रुपये खर्च करने को राजी नहीं हुए मेहमान, दुल्हन ने दे डाली धमकी

19 सितंबर 2018

Romani z Tulock
Weird Stories

इस लड़की के मेकअप के आगे 3डी ग्राफिक्स फेल, हाथों का जादू देख आप भी हो जाएंगे मुरीद

20 सितंबर 2018

Pakaude
Weird Stories

काम से लौटे दामाद को सास ने परोसे ठंडे पकौड़े, इसके बाद जो हुआ उसे जानकर होश उड़ जाएंगे

19 सितंबर 2018

Fatwa
Weird Stories

7 अजीबो-गरीब फतवे जिन पर जताया जा चुका है एतराज

20 सितंबर 2018

genius
Weird Stories

पाकिस्तान में उड़ रहा इस बॉलीवुड फिल्म का मजाक, लोगों ने कहा, 'कम से कम गूगल तो कर लेते'

19 सितंबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

ठूस-ठूस कर शख्स को खाने का दिया ऑफर, उसके बाद जो हुआ देखकर रेस्तरां के मालिक ने भी पीट लिया माथा

21 सितंबर 2018

Snake
Weird Stories

OMG! खेल-खेल में खा गया जिंदा सांप, चुकानी पड़ गई भारी कीमत

17 सितंबर 2018

Open Jail
Weird Stories

भारत की अनोखी जेल, जहां कैदियों को मिलता है शादीशुदा जिंदगी का सुख और ऐसी आजादी भी...

16 सितंबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

अवैध संबंधों के शक में पत्नी के साथ कर दिया ऐसा काम, नजारा देखते ही सन्न रह गए सब

17 सितंबर 2018

Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.