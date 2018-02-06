बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिहार में लड़कियों की शादी के लिए अजीब पैंतरे अपनाते हैं लोग, टैंशन में रहते हैं युवा
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:13 PM IST
बिहार में पकड़ुआ विवाह का चौंकाने वाला आंकड़ा सामने आया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पिछले साल यानी 2017 के दौरान बिहार में पहले 3400 से ज्यादा युवकों को अगवा किया गया फिर उनकी किसी लड़की से जबरन शादी करा दी गई। स्थानीय भाषा में इस तरह के विवाह को पकड़ुआ विवाह कहते हैं।
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक खुद बिहार पुलिस ने माना है कि लड़की वाले अच्छे घरों के युवकों का पहले अपहरण करते हैं फिर डरा धमकाकर उनकी किसी लड़की से शादी कर देते हैं। गौरतलब है कि युवकों का अपहरण के बाद जबरन शादी के मामले देश में सर्वाधिक केस बिहार में दर्ज किए जाते है। बताते चलें कि बिहार सरकार इन दिनों राज्य में दहेज प्रथा और बाल विवाह रोकने के लिए मुहिम चला रही है। अगली स्लाइड देखें
