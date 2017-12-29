Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   hidden treasures in chennampalli fort at andhra pradesh
hidden treasures in chennampalli fort at andhra pradesh
1 of 6

रहस्यमयी ढंग से इस किले में कोई करता है खुदाई, छिपे खजाने की हो रही तलाश

बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:03 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के करनूलु ज़िले का चेन्नमपल्ली गांव इन दिनों चर्चाओं में है। यहां बने 16वीं सदी के विजयनगर सम्राज्य के एक क़िले में खुदाई चल रही है। ऐसी ख़बर है कि इस क़िले में बरसों पुराना ख़जाना दबा हुआ है। इसी ख़जाने की खोज के लिए यह खुदाई की जा रही है।
treasure hunt chennaipalli fort andhra pradesh kurnool india chennaipally vijayanagara empire

Recommended

Wife bites off her husband testicle during sex in taiwan
Weird Stories

संबंध बनाते-बनाते पत्नी खा गई ऐसा अंग, पति रह गया दंग

29 दिसंबर 2017

The persons who have longest private part in the world
Weird Stories

सही मायने में ये शख्स है दुनिया का असली मर्द, कोई भी युवती संबंध बनाने से इंकार कर देगी

23 दिसंबर 2017

The Highest Paying Most Dirty Jobs in The World
Weird Stories

गंदा है पर धंधा है ये, लाखों कमाएंगे फिर भी करना नहीं चाहेंगे

29 दिसंबर 2017

do you know about world richest porn stars
Weird Stories

देखिए कौन हैं पोर्न जगत की सबसे अमीर पोर्न स्टार, कुल कीमत जान कर होश उड़ जाएंगे

22 दिसंबर 2017

Three video being viral of rich families Women night party
Weird Stories

प्लेब्वॉय से लेकर अश्लील आकृति वाला केक, ये है अमीर घराने की औरतों की अय्याशी का सबूत

28 दिसंबर 2017

Bhojpuri song video being viral more than thirty million people watched in two months
Weird Stories

ये भोजपुरी वीडियो ऐसा हुआ वायरल, अब तक 3 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा लोगों ने देख डाला

28 दिसंबर 2017

More in Weird Stories

Britains Secretive naked Village
Weird Stories

दुनिया का एक गांव जहां कपड़े पहनना बैन है, मेहमानों को भी होना पड़ता है न्यूड

23 दिसंबर 2017

Chinese women Busy With Her Smartphone see what happens with her
Weird Stories

फोन पर बिजी थी महिला तभी हो गया कुछ ऐसा, देखकर हंस पड़े लोग

26 दिसंबर 2017

video being viral of a child that can tell you 70 districts name of UP in one breath
Weird Stories

एक सांस में यूपी के 70 जिलों के मुंह ज़ुबानी सुना देता है नाम, यकीनन IAS बनेगा ये बालक

27 दिसंबर 2017

Dancer beats sapna chaudhary with her moves in this viral video
Weird Stories

सेक्सी डांस में सपना चौधरी की 'मां' है ये डांसर, सबूत है ये वीडियो

24 दिसंबर 2017

give divorced to wife due to late awoken
Weird Stories

बीवी को सिर्फ इतनी सी बात पर तलाक, देर से सोकर उठी थी

28 दिसंबर 2017

male sex workers incresing in india
Weird Stories

आपके शहर में रात 10 बजे सजती है 'मर्दों की मंडी', इस काले सच से वाकिफ नहीं होंगे

19 दिसंबर 2017

After teasing incident Woman rubs breasts on mans face in street
Weird Stories

महिला को छेड़ रहा था युवक, सबक सिखाने को जमीन पर पटक कर उतारे अपने कपड़े और…

7 दिसंबर 2017

What did husband with the undergarment wife contemplates of divorce
Weird Stories

अंडरगार्मेंट के साथ ऐसा क्या करता था पति, पत्नी ने ले लिया तलाक़ का फ़ैसला

3 दिसंबर 2017

These country is infamous in the world for punishing children
Weird Stories

बच्चों को दर्दनाक सजा देने के लिए दुनियाभर में बदनाम ये स्कूल, तस्वीरों में छिपा दर्द

30 नवंबर 2017

The twenty two year old girl was killed by her own dogs
Weird Stories

कुत्ते पालने वाले जरूर पढ़ लें, 22 साल की लड़की के साथ कुत्तों ने जो किया, किसी के साथ न हो...

19 दिसंबर 2017

Now use digital locker and forget driving license and other personal documents
Weird Stories

पास नहीं है ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस तो भी नहीं कटेगा चालान, बस अपनाएं ये ट्रिक

9 दिसंबर 2017

This secret island known for adult party
Weird Stories

इस अज्ञात टापू पर चल रही भयंकर अय्याशी, मजे लूटने आते हैं दुनिया के चुनिंदा अमीरजादे

29 नवंबर 2017

Every horn of the train is meaningful know about the story
Weird Stories

ट्रेन की हर सीटी का होता है अपना मतलब, जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

28 नवंबर 2017

Model nearly died to look like Barbie Doll
Weird Stories

'बार्बी डॉल' जैसा दिखने की चाहत में इस मॉडल ने किया कुछ ऐसा, हो गया ये हाल

1 दिसंबर 2017

This Chinese barber shaves eye balls give better vision
Weird Stories

ये नाई चलाता है आंखों पर ब्लेड, दुकान पर लगी रहती है भयंकर भीड़

2 दिसंबर 2017

officer found 200 live cockroaches in a chinese couple luggage at airport in Guangdong
Weird Stories

पत्नी के लिए छुपाकर ले जा रहा था कुछ ऐसा, एयरपोर्ट पर अधिकारियों की निकली चीख

4 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.