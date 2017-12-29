बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
रहस्यमयी ढंग से इस किले में कोई करता है खुदाई, छिपे खजाने की हो रही तलाश
बीबीसी हिंदी, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:03 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के करनूलु ज़िले का चेन्नमपल्ली गांव इन दिनों चर्चाओं में है। यहां बने 16वीं सदी के विजयनगर सम्राज्य के एक क़िले में खुदाई चल रही है। ऐसी ख़बर है कि इस क़िले में बरसों पुराना ख़जाना दबा हुआ है। इसी ख़जाने की खोज के लिए यह खुदाई की जा रही है।
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a461cea4f1c1bb34a8b9137","slug":"hidden-treasures-in-chennampalli-fort-at-andhra-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u0922\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0916\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.