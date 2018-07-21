शहर चुनें

दुनिया की वो Emotional 15 तस्वीरें जिन्हें देखकर हर कोई रो देता है…

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Jul 2018 01:47 PM IST
boy
1 of 16
पता है इन्सान और जानवर में क्या अंतर है? इन्सान में फीलिंग्स होती है लेकिन यहां ये भी नहीं कहा जा सकता कि जानवर में फीलिंग्स ही नहीं होती। उनमें भी हमारी ही तरह फीलिंग्स पैदा होती होती है…पर वे जाहिर नहीं कर पातें। मानव अपनी भावनाओं के साथ एक लंबा रिश्ता होता है। भावनाओं को व्यक्त करना इतना मुश्किल नहीं है, लेकिन कैमरे में वो ताकत है जहां ये तस्वीरों के माध्यम से जाहिर की जा सकती है लेकिन इस मूवमेंट को पूरी तरह से कैप्चर करना कहीं ज्यादा कठिन लगता है। यह एक कारण हो सकता है कि ‘एक तस्वीर हजारों शब्दों के लायक क्यों है’।
unique news

Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

