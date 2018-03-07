शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Nyakim gatwech The model known as black Queen in the world

PHOTO: काला रंग इस लड़की के लिए बना वरदान, जो देखता है नजरें नहीं हटा पाता

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 12:00 PM IST
Nyakim gatwech The model known as black Queen in the world
1 of 6
वो कहावत तो आपने सुनी ही होगी न 'खूबसूरती देखने वालों की आंखों में होती है।' जी हां, यह सच है कि सुन्दरता किसी व्यक्ति के केवल गोरे होने से नहीं बल्कि उसके मन से पता चलती है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
yakim gatchech black queen black models black trends

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

what happens when someone die in hotel room
Weird Stories

जब किसी होटल में होती है मौत तो क्या किया जाता है उस कमरे में, जहां से निकलता है शव?

7 मार्च 2018

A seventy year old women looks like teenage girl here
Weird Stories

यहां 70 साल की औरतें भी दिखती हैं 17 साल की, ये है इनकी खूबसूरती का राज

7 मार्च 2018

Photo being viral of a girl who Tattooed something on her back
Weird Stories

पीठ पर कुछ ऐसा लिखवाकर सड़कों पर घूमी लड़की, देखकर चौंक पड़े सब

7 मार्च 2018

Know about Five places where indians are banned
Weird Stories

भारत के 5 ऐसे स्थान, जहां भारतीयों के जाने पर लगी है लगाम

7 मार्च 2018

Mukesh ambani son Akash ambani relation with Shloka mehta news viral on social media
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू की तस्वीरें वायरल, जानिए क्या है सच

6 मार्च 2018

from last two year this boy has been giving egg
Weird Stories

पिछले 2 साल से अंडे दे रहा है 14 साल का ये बच्चा, डॉक्टर भी हैरान

7 मार्च 2018

More in Weird Stories

in Chhattisgarh a farmer kills goat for destroying crop police waiting for postmortem report
Weird Stories

यहां पुलिस ने कराया बकरी का पोस्टमार्टम, वजह जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

7 मार्च 2018

Moms perfect idea of taking pictures of her baby
Weird Stories

दुधमुंहे बच्चे की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर मचा रही धमाल, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

7 मार्च 2018

dead person come Alive at the time of Postmortem in chhindwara madhya pradesh
Weird Stories

मोर्चरी में चलने लगी 'मुर्दे' की सांस, पोस्टमार्टम करते वक्त पकड़ लिया डॉक्टर का हाथ

5 मार्च 2018

Sridevis fan Mundan after a week of her death
Weird Stories

12 साल तक श्रीदेवी की तस्वीर पूजता रहा यह शख्स, मौत के बाद उठाया हैरतअंगेज कदम

6 मार्च 2018

Twelve lakh per month income of a Tea seller at pune
Weird Stories

इस चायवाले की महीने की कमाई जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश, खुदका ब्रैंड बनाकर बेच रहे चाय

6 मार्च 2018

Know about viral video of sridevi rebirth
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी के पुनर्जन्म का दावा करने वाले वीडियो का वायरल सच

4 मार्च 2018

Know about Bulgaria bridal market Where teen girls sold
Weird Stories

यहां पैसों में बिकती है दुल्हन, साल में 4 बार लगता है बाजार

6 मार्च 2018

Chinese Street Beggar Earn A Lot Of Money in single month
Weird Stories

यह भिखारी कमाता है लाखों रुपए, पैसे गिनने के लिए रखता है नौकर

6 मार्च 2018

Have You Ever read Hindi meaning of These English words
Weird Stories

ये हैं जुबान को भी टेढ़ी कर देने वाले हिंदी शब्द, हिम्मत है तो एकबार बोलकर दिखाओ

6 मार्च 2018

This sixty six year old man has amazing body See these pictures
Weird Stories

66 साल का ये शख्स शर्टलेस हो जाए तो सलमान खान भी फेल, इनकी बॉडी के दीवाने हैं नौजवान

4 मार्च 2018

Person who has two wives government ready to give reward here
Weird Stories

यहां एक बीवी रखने पर होता है नुकसान, दो पत्नियां होने पर सरकार खुद देती है बड़ा इनाम

4 मार्च 2018

Know the truth about sridevi deadbody viral photo and video
Weird Stories

जानें श्रीदेवी की डेडबॉडी के नाम पर वायरल हो रही तस्वीर का सच

4 मार्च 2018

A Man in Ghana teaching computing without computers
Weird Stories

ब्लैकबोर्ड पर तस्वीर बनाकर सिखा रहा कंप्यूटर, ऐसा कर हिट हुआ ये शख्स

4 मार्च 2018

Poisonous Snake found in baby tiffin at Sydney
Weird Stories

बच्चे के टिफिन में कुंडली मारे बैठी थी मौत, खोलते ही हुआ ये...

28 फरवरी 2018

Man Throwing note during heart attack to attract people
Weird Stories

मौत सिर पर देख शख्स पागलों जैसे लगा नोट लुटाने, देखकर दंग रह गए लोग

2 मार्च 2018

Sub Inspector arrested who danced on road after drunk
Weird Stories

शराबियों को पकड़ने भेजा था, खुद ही नशे में चूर मिले दारोगा जी, फिर ऐसे हुई खातिरदारी

4 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.