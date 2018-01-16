बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यकीनन आपने आज तक ऐसा कार एक्सीडेंट नहीं देखा होगा, देखें तस्वीरें
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:25 PM IST
इस खबर में जो तस्वीर आप देख रहे हैं वो किसी फिल्म से नहीं ली गई है बल्कि ये रियल घटना से संबंधित है। यकीन नहीं हो रहा न... लेकिन जब आपको इस घटना के बारे में बताएंगे तो शायद आप इसे मान लें।
