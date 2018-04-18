शहर चुनें

चीन में बेटी को 24 साल तक तलाशता रहा अभागा बाप, आखिरकार ऐसे पूरी हुई हसरत

Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 05:38 PM IST
father and daughter
1 of 5
चीन में एक पिता ने अपनी खोई हुई बेटी की तलाश में 24 साल गुजार दिए लेकिन कभी हार नहीं मानी। वह हर दिन उसकी तलाश में निकलता था और आखिर में भगवान दोनों की मुलाकात करा देते हैं। शायद इसलिए क्योंकि भगवान इंसानों की मदद के लिए हर जगह नहीं हो सकते इसीलिए उन्होंने मां-बाप को बनाया।   

 
china beijing

