{"_id":"5ad71ab64f1c1b54098b52fe","slug":"dad-found-his-missing-daughter-after-twenty-four-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b 24 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093e\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0939\u0938\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
चीन में बेटी को 24 साल तक तलाशता रहा अभागा बाप, आखिरकार ऐसे पूरी हुई हसरत
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 05:38 PM IST
चीन में एक पिता ने अपनी खोई हुई बेटी की तलाश में 24 साल गुजार दिए लेकिन कभी हार नहीं मानी। वह हर दिन उसकी तलाश में निकलता था और आखिर में भगवान दोनों की मुलाकात करा देते हैं। शायद इसलिए क्योंकि भगवान इंसानों की मदद के लिए हर जगह नहीं हो सकते इसीलिए उन्होंने मां-बाप को बनाया।
