बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
न बोल सकता, न सुन सकता...पर डांस ऐसा देख खुली रह जाती आंखें, अक्षय कुमार ने बनाया लखपति
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 12:43 PM IST
हम आपको मिला रहे हैं एक ऐसे नौजवान से, जो न तो बोल सकता है और न ही सुन सकता है, लेकिन डांस ऐसा करता कि देखने वालों की आंखें खुली रह जातीं। अक्षय कुमार ने इन्हें लखपति बना दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b712e7042c79268747e217c","slug":"chandigarh-unique-talent-of-prabhdeep-singh-honoured-by-akshay-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e, \u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e...\u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.