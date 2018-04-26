बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
देखिए एक महाराजा, जिनके 'खास' महल में केवल बिना कपड़ों के एंट्री थी
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 02:41 PM IST
हम आपको मिला रहे हैं एक ऐसे महाराजा से, जिनके खास महल में केवल बिना कपड़ों वाले को यानी निर्वस्त्र को ही एंट्री थी, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5ae195624f1c1b5c098b6986","slug":"chandigarh-naked-people-entry-in-maharaja-bhupinder-singh-palace","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.