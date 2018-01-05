बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4f14b24f1c1bce6d8b7f4a","slug":"a-ring-entangled-in-mans-private-part-called-firefighter-for-the-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938-\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
निजी पार्ट में फंसी रिंग, डॉक्टर्स-नर्स न निकाल पाए तो बुलाने पड़े फायरकर्मी
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 12:14 PM IST
ब्रिटेन में एक बड़ा ही अजीबोगरीब मामला सामने आया। यहां एक शख्स के प्राइवेट पार्ट में फंसी रिंग को निकालने के लिए पहले तो उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा लेकिन जब इस मामले में डॉक्टर और नर्स भी कुछ न कर पाए तो...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4f14b24f1c1bce6d8b7f4a","slug":"a-ring-entangled-in-mans-private-part-called-firefighter-for-the-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938-\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f14b24f1c1bce6d8b7f4a","slug":"a-ring-entangled-in-mans-private-part-called-firefighter-for-the-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938-\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f14b24f1c1bce6d8b7f4a","slug":"a-ring-entangled-in-mans-private-part-called-firefighter-for-the-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938-\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f14b24f1c1bce6d8b7f4a","slug":"a-ring-entangled-in-mans-private-part-called-firefighter-for-the-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938-\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a4f14b24f1c1bce6d8b7f4a","slug":"a-ring-entangled-in-mans-private-part-called-firefighter-for-the-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938-\u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.