66 साल तक इस शख्स ने शैतानों जैसे बढ़ा लिए नाखून, फिर किया कुछ ऐसा दुनिया रह गई दंग

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 12 Jul 2018 01:11 PM IST
shridhar
1 of 5
एक शख्स जिसने 66 साल तक अपने शैतानों जैसे नाखून बढ़ा लिए और अब इसी इंसान ने अपने नाखूनों के साथ कुछ ऐसा किया कि आप भी जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे। इस शख्स की कहानी जानकर पूरी दुनिया चौंक पड़ी है।   

 
devil nails shocked

