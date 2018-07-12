बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b46ed0d4f1c1b3d5e8b51c9","slug":"a-man-to-cut-his-nails-after-sixty-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
66 साल तक इस शख्स ने शैतानों जैसे बढ़ा लिए नाखून, फिर किया कुछ ऐसा दुनिया रह गई दंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 12 Jul 2018 01:11 PM IST
एक शख्स जिसने 66 साल तक अपने शैतानों जैसे नाखून बढ़ा लिए और अब इसी इंसान ने अपने नाखूनों के साथ कुछ ऐसा किया कि आप भी जानकर दंग रह जाएंगे। इस शख्स की कहानी जानकर पूरी दुनिया चौंक पड़ी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b46ed0d4f1c1b3d5e8b51c9","slug":"a-man-to-cut-his-nails-after-sixty-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b46ed0d4f1c1b3d5e8b51c9","slug":"a-man-to-cut-his-nails-after-sixty-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b46ed0d4f1c1b3d5e8b51c9","slug":"a-man-to-cut-his-nails-after-sixty-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b46ed0d4f1c1b3d5e8b51c9","slug":"a-man-to-cut-his-nails-after-sixty-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5b46ed0d4f1c1b3d5e8b51c9","slug":"a-man-to-cut-his-nails-after-sixty-six-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0948\u0924\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.