7 शेरों के बीच कूद गया ये शख्स, जानिए- बचा या शेरों ने मार दिया
बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 01:21 PM IST
इंदौर से एक बेहद डरावनी खबर सामने आई है। यहां एक शख्स सात शेरों के बाड़े में कूद गया। इसके बाद में शख्स की जान बची या मर गया जानने के लिए पढ़िए ये रिपोर्ट...
