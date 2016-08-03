बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
थाइलैंड की रंगीन रातों के पीछे का खतरनाक सच, कैसे बनती हैं बार गर्ल
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 11:44 AM IST
लाखों पर्यटक हर साल थाईलैंड की रंगीन रातों का मजा लेने पटाया या बैंकॉक पहुंचते हैं लेकिन क्या कभी किसी ने सोचा है कि इन रंगीत रातों के पीछे कितना दर्द छिपा है। थाईलैंड के पटाया और बैंकॉक में बीयर की बहार, बॉडी मसाज, जुएखाने और सेक्स ट्रेड से भरपूर रातें कई सिसकियों की बानगी है।
