{"_id":"5aafa4d74f1c1b094a8b615c","slug":"video-being-viral-of-man-who-treats-people-with-daggers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0935\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
यहां दवा से नहीं खंजर मारकर किया जाता है लोगों का इलाज, देखने वालों के भी खड़े हो जाते हैं रोंगटे
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 05:41 PM IST
जब कोई बीमार हो जाए तो डॉक्टर उसका इलाज दवादारू देकर करता हैं। लेकिन यहां तो मरीज के साथ डॉक्टर कुछ ऐसा करता है कि देखने वालों की रूह कांप जाएं। जी हां, इस डॉक्टर के इलाज करने का तरीका ही इतना खौफनाक है।
