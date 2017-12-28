बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a448c9b4f1c1bce6d8b68c1","slug":"the-secret-society-of-benin-egungun-who-have-the-power-to-kill-with-a-single-touch","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0942\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
यहां इस शख्स के छूने से हो जाती है मौत, पूर्वजों की आत्मा से जुड़ा है गहरा राज
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:36 PM IST
ऐसा आपको सिर्फ किस्से-कहानियां में ही सुनने को मिलेगा, लेकिन यहां लोग इसे हकीकत मानते हैं। हालांकि विज्ञान आज भी ऐसी घटनाओं को सिरे से नकारता है। जी हां... यहां ऐसे शख्स रहते हैं जिन्हें छूने भर से किसी की भी मौत हो जाए। आपको भले ये मजाक लगता हो लेकिन यहां के लोग इन पर विश्वास करते हैं और इन्हें दैविय शक्तियों से जोड़कर भी देखते हैं। चलिए बताते हैं इस जगह के बारे में कुछ रोचक बातें...
